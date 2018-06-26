Trail Blazers' John Jenkins: To play for Portland in summer league
Jenkins has accepted a summer league invite to play with the Trail Blazers, Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reports.
Jenkins, the 23rd overall pick to Atlanta in the 2012 NBA Draft, has played 145 NBA games between the Hawks, the Suns and the Mavericks. Last season, he appeared in 16 G-League games for the Westchester Knicks, averaging 20.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 34.5 minutes. Jenkins also spent 22 games overseas last year with San Pablo Inmobiliaria Burgos of the Spanish ACB. There, he posted 12.7 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 22.9 minutes while shooting 48.0 percent from the field and 34.9 percent from long range.
