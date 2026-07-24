Trail Blazers' John Tonje: Joins Portland on two-way deal

Tonje agreed to a two-way contract with the Trail Blazers on Friday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Tonje spent most of his entire rookie season on a two-way deal, first with the Jazz before he was traded to the Celtics in February. Boston terminated his contract shortly after acquiring him, then re-signed Tonje to a 10-day deal before upgrading him to a new two-way deal in March. The 25-year-old guard ended up receiving majority of his playing time in the G League between both organizations. Tonje's outlook is unlikely to change as he moves on to Portland, as he'll likely be in store to see most of his opportunities with the Trail Blazers' affiliate -- the Rip City Remix -- in 2026-27.