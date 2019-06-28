Trail Blazers' Jontay Porter: Inks deal with Blazers
Porter (knee) has signed a contract with the Trail Blazers, Alex Schiffer of the Kansas City Star reports.
Portland seems to be interested in bringing Porter in for some deep frontcourt depth. That said, he won't be able to play for a few months, as he's recovering from his second ACL tear since November. In 2017-18, as a freshman at Mizzou, he won SEC Sixth-Man of the Year by averaging 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.7 blocks across 24.5 minutes.
