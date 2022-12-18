Hart (ankle) will take the floor Saturday against the Rockets.
Hart was probable for the contest and as expected will suit up Saturday. He played through the injury in Portland's most recent game but logged just 22 minutes in the blowout loss. Hart should play closer to his season average of 34.6 minutes per game Saturday.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Considered probable•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Cleared for action•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Listed probable Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Good to go Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Likely to play against San Antonio•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Modest performance in win•