Hart posted five points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 to the Grizzlies.
Hart is not a volume scorer, averaging 9.7 points in 36.4 minutes through the first seven games. However, his defense and rebounding (8.7 per game) have ensured that he maintains a crucial role for the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Upgraded to available Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Officially questionable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Status cloudy for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: In concussion protocol•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Strong stat line against Miami•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Grabs 16 boards in win•