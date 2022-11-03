Hart posted five points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block in 40 minutes in Wednesday's 111-106 to the Grizzlies.

Hart is not a volume scorer, averaging 9.7 points in 36.4 minutes through the first seven games. However, his defense and rebounding (8.7 per game) have ensured that he maintains a crucial role for the Trail Blazers.