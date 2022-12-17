Hart is available for Friday's matchup against Dallas.
Hart will suit up once again despite being initially listed as probable due to a left ankle sprain. Since missing two games due to the injury, the versatile guard has averaged 9.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 1.8 steals in 32.8 minutes over his past five appearances (all starts).
