Hart provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Lakers.
Hart had been struggling offensively of late, but he delivered a decent performance Sunday and finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Hart is only averaging 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in January while struggling from deep, as he's making just 28.6 percent of his long-range attempts.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Two assists shy of triple-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Posts another double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Active Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Likely to play Monday•