Hart provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Lakers.

Hart had been struggling offensively of late, but he delivered a decent performance Sunday and finished just three assists away from recording a triple-double. Hart is only averaging 8.5 points and 7.7 rebounds per game in January while struggling from deep, as he's making just 28.6 percent of his long-range attempts.