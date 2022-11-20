Hart ended with 19 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and two steals across 30 minutes during Saturday's 118-113 loss to the Jazz.

Hart has established himself as one of the best rebounders in the league, but his fantasy value always receives an uptick when he also produces on the offensive end of the court. This 19-point output tied his season-best mark, but he hasn't been consistent as a scorer and has scored in double digits just thrice in 10 November appearances. He's averaging 8.4 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game during that 10-game span.