Hart is listed as probable for Saturday's matchup with the Rockets due to a left ankle sprain.
Hart played through the injury Friday without any setbacks. He figures to do so again Saturday assuming nothing happens to aggravate the injury. Still, final confirmation on his status will not come until closer to tip-off.
