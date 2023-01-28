Hart (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's matchup against the Raptors.
Hart left Wednesday's contest against the Jazz in the first quarter due to right hamstring soreness and is a question mark for Portland's next game. Justise Winslow (ankle) remains sidelined, so if Hart is also ruled out, Nassir Little would presumably see extended playing time against Toronto.
