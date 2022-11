Hart recorded seven points (3-6 FG, 1-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals over 30 minutes during Thursday's 109-107 loss to the Nets.

Hart has been held to single figures in scoring over his last three games, but he's proved valuable for his squad in other categories by stuffing the stat sheet. The Villanova product is averaging 7.2 points, 7.9 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.3 steals on 36.5 percent shooting from the field over nine games in November.