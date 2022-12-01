Hart (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's matchup with the Lakers, Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Timesreports.
Trendon Watford will start in Hart's place Wednesday. Hart will have extra time to rest before Saturday's game against the Jazz.
