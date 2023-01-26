Hart will not return to Wednesday's game against the Jazz due to right hamstring soreness.
Hart left the contest in the first quarter due to the issue and will not return. In his stead, Nasir Little and Keon Johnson will see more action. Hart's next chance to play will come Saturday against the Raptors.
