Hart amassed 12 points (3-5 FG, 1-3 3PT, 5-7 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists and two steals across 37 minutes in Monday's 110-107 victory over Miami.

Hart served as the hero in this one, as he hit a buzzer-beater three to win the contest for Portland. He also contributed across the board for his squad, falling one rebound and two assists shy of a triple-double. Hart's performance Monday night was a welcome sight, as he'd been held to single digits in the scoring column in four straight games heading to Miami.