Hart provided 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals over 33 minutes during Sunday's 121-112 loss to the Lakers.

Hart entered Sunday's game with averages of 7.2 points, 8.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 0.5 steals and 0.5 three-pointers over his last six outings, but he cleared all of those statistical benchmarks in the loss. Though his performance offers some encouragement for fantasy managers in 12-team category and points leagues who might have been contemplating dropping him, Hart still doesn't look to be a reliable starting option during the Blazers' upcoming three-game week.