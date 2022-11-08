Hart (ankle) will be available Monday at Miami.
As anticipated, Hart will continue to play through the right ankle issue that's plagued him for the last couple of games. He was listed as probable entering Monday, so there's no expectation that he'll be limited. Hart posted four points, seven rebounds, eight assists and a steal in Saturday's blowout loss to Phoenix.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Probable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Starting against Suns•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Likely to play Saturday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: All-around performance in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Upgraded to available Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Officially questionable Wednesday•