Hart (ankle) will be available Sunday against Indiana.

Hart missed the last two games with an ankle injury, but he'll return to action after carrying a questionable tag into the day. The veteran has been a high-minute player for the Blazers all season. He's up to a career-high 35.7 minutes per game, which he's translated to 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.4 steals.