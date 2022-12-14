Hart (ankle) is available to play in Wednesday's matchup with the Spurs.
Hart has been upgraded from probable to available for Wednesday's game due to a left ankle sprain. His ankle injury has lingered since a brief absence in late November. Fantasy managers shouldn't be surprised if Hart continues to see probable tags ahead of future contests.
