Hart (hamstring) will be available for Wednesday's clash with the Grizzlies.

Hart was deemed probable for Wednesday's contest despite right hamstring tightness and has officially received the green light to take the floor. Hart is coming off a near double-double in which he tallied nine points and 12 boards against the Hawks on Monday. Hart's nightly production is sporadic, but he has enough outbursts to warrant a spot on fantasy rosters in most formats.