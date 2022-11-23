Hart (ankle) will play Wednesday against Cleveland.
Hart was probable coming into the day with a left ankle sprain, but it doesn't look like anything of real concern. Hart has taken on more of the scoring load of late, totaling 36 points over his last two games. He's also added 17 rebounds, four assists, four steals and a block in that span.
