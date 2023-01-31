Hart (hamstring) has been cleared to play Monday against Atlanta, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Hart was held out of Saturday's matchup against the Raptors due to a hamstring injury, but he'll be back in action for Monday's matchup. He's averaging 7.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 13 January appearances.
