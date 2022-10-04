Hart tallied five points (2-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 25 minutes in Monday's 102-97 exhibition loss to the Clippers.

Hart's value to the team is multi-pronged, as he combines an apt backcourt offense with good defense, and Monday''s line is a good example of the diverse impact he can have on the game flow. Although the acquisition of Jerami Grant will relegate him to a backcourt role with more frequency, his role in the starting lineup is relatively safe. Nassir Little and Keon Johnson will also fight for a larger role behind Hart.