Hart provided nine points (3-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, five assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Sunday's 106-104 win over the Lakers.

While Hart didn't play a major role in the offense for Portland, he was efficient when given opportunities and dominated the defensive glass. The 27-year-old has been excellent in the first three games, averaging 12.7 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.3 assists while making 56.0 percent of his shot attempts. While he only took five shots Sunday, he took 20 shots over his first two contests and will likely receive more offensive chances moving forward.