Hart posted 10 points (4-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 19 rebounds, four assists and two steals across 42 minutes before fouling out of Friday's 132-129 overtime win over New York.

The 27-year-old wing was impressive throughout the game, picking up his spots to inflict damage on offense and being a massive presence on the glass, though the latter has been a trend all season long. Hart has pulled down at least 10 rebounds in four different games this season, but this was the first time he achieved that feat since a win over the Hornets on Nov. 9. He's averaging a robust 8.7 rebounds, along with 9.6 points, per game this season.