Hart recorded five points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 victory over the Hornets.

Hart matched his second-highest total of the season on the boards with 11 rebounds Wednesday, but he shot just 22.2 percent from the floor during the win. He's logged double-digit rebounds on three occasions this season but has been unable to record any double-doubles due to his inconsistent scoring numbers. Over his last six appearances, he's averaged 7.0 points, 8.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists in 36.0 minutes per game while shooting just 33.3 percent from the floor.