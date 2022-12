Hart (ankle) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Pacers.

Hart has missed back-to-back games due to an ankle issue, but he'll have a chance to return Sunday, as he's listed as questionable for the first time since picking up the injury. However, if he remains sidelined, look for Justise Winslow, Trendon Watford and/or Shaedon Sharpe to garner increased roles.