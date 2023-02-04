Hart supplied 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and one steal in 39 minutes during Friday's 124-116 win over the Wizards.

Hart had a tough outing Wednesday, playing 32 scoreless minutes with just two rebounds and two assists. He bounced back Friday against Washington with his first twenty-point game of the 2022-2023 season. He narrowly missed a double-double but still paced the Trail Blazers with nine boards. As Portlands second leading rebounder behind Jusuf Nurkic, he will have to step up on the glass while the big man is out through the all-star break.