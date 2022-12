Hart (ankle) is probable for Saturday's game against Minnesota, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Hart continues to manage an ankle injury but will likely suit up for a third straight contest following a two-game absence. Over his last two appearances, the versatile guard has posted 11.5 points, 8.0 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.0 steals in 35.0 minutes.