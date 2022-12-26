Hart (ankle) is probable for Monday's game against Charlotte.
Hart has dealt with a left ankle sprain over the last few weeks, but it appears likely that he'll be available once again Monday. He's posted double-doubles in two of his last four appearances and has averaged 13.0 points, 9.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 33.8 minutes per game during that time.
