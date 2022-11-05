Hart is probable to play in Saturday's game versus the Suns due to a right ankle injury, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.

Hart has been a valuable wing defender for the Trail Blazers this season. The 27-year-old forward is averaging a career-high in rebounds at 8.8 per game. If Hart is unable to play Saturday, Nassir Little and Justise Winslow are in line to receive extended minutes.