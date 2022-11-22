Hart is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against Cleveland due to a left ankle sprain.

Hart was one rebound shy of a double-double during Monday's contest, but he also appears to have sprained his ankle. Regardless, the issue doesn't seem too serious and shouldn't force him to miss his first game of the season. Across 17 appearances, the sixth-year wing has averaged 9.6 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.4 steals in 35.7 minutes per game.