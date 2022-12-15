Hart is tabbed as probable for Friday's game due to a left ankle sprain.
Hart's probable designation shouldn't be much of a cause for concern, as he's been dealt the same one in each of the last four games and suited up for all of them. Hart isn't a huge scorer, but he contributes enough in other categories to warrant a look in many fantasy formats. He should maintain his starting spot Friday versus Dallas, barring a setback.
