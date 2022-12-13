Hart totaled eight points (3-7 FG, 2-3 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists and one steal over 28 minutes during Monday's 133-112 win over the Timberwolves.

Hart continues to play through a minor ankle issue, producing a low-volume, yet serviceable performance. He has basically been as advertised this season, producing elite rebounding numbers from the guard position, while racking up steals on a consistent basis. In fact, he has now tallied at least one steal in all but three of his games thus far. He sits just inside the top 75 despite averaging just 9.7 points per game, demonstrating the fact that fantasy value can be forthcoming even when points are not a regular feature on the menu.