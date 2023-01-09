Hart provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Raptors.
Hart tallied his second-highest point total of the season, finishing just two rebounds short of his second straight double-double. Hard has scored 15 or more points with five or more rebounds in five games this year.
