Hart provided 18 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 39 minutes during Sunday's 117-105 loss to the Raptors.

Hart tallied his second-highest point total of the season, finishing just two rebounds short of his second straight double-double. Hard has scored 15 or more points with five or more rebounds in five games this year.