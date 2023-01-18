Hart logged four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), six rebounds and four assists across 29 minutes during Tuesday's 122-113 loss to the Nuggets.

Hart managed just four points in the loss, failing to top double-digits for the fourth time in his past five games. At this point, he is basically playing as the fifth offensive option, resulting in a season average of just 9.5 points per game. While he has been a top-100 player thus far, his overall production has been dwindling slowly over the past couple of weeks. Outside of his rebounding and steal numbers, Hart is hard to declare a must-roster player.