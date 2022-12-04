Hart (ankle) is out Saturday against the Jazz, Jamie Hudson of KOIN 6 News Portland reports.
Hart will miss a second straight game for the shorthanded Trail Blazers. Elevated minutes should continue to be available for Justise Winslow, Trendon Watford, Shaedon Sharpe and others.
