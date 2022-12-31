Hart supplied 12 points (4-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 rebounds, seven assists and one block over 41 minutes during Friday's 118-112 loss to the Warriors.

Hart turned in a neat shooting line in Friday's loss, and he also secured his third straight double-double with a strong night on the boards. The Villanova product snatched five of his 11 rebounds on the offensive glass. December turned out to be a solid month for Hart, as he averaged 10.7 points, 8.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 steals in 33.3 minutes (12 appearances).