Hart posted 14 points (6-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, six assists and one steal over 37 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to Denver.

Hart got off to a solid start with eight points on 3-of-4 shooting from the field in the first half to go along with five boards and four assists. He came out strong after the break, knocking down three of four shots for six points and grabbing four more rebounds before going scoreless in the final period. The Portland guard grabbed a team-high 11 rebounds in the contest to record just his fourth double-double of the season and his second in his last four games.