Hart amassed 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 32 minutes during Monday's 123-121 loss to the Thunder.

Hart was questionable coming into the contest due to a left ankle injury, but he was ultimately able to suit up and logged 32 minutes of court time. The verstatile forward finished fourth on the team with 13 points while tying for the lead with eight boards and six dimes. Hart doesn't usually score much -- this was was just the 13th time in 29 games that he's notched double-digit scoring -- but he's made an impact in other areas with 8.3 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.