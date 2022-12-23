Hart is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Nuggets due to a left ankle sprain.
Hart has been nursing an ankle injury throughout the week, but he was ultimately cleared to play Wednesday against the Thunder. His status will be worth monitoring leading up to Friday's tipoff.
