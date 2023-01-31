Hart (hamstring) finished with nine points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, five assists and one block across 35 minutes in Monday's 129-125 win over the Hawks.

Hart reclaimed his starting role and his usual allotment of minutes Monday after missing the Trail Blazers' previous game Saturday against the Raptors due to the hamstring injury. While Hart looks as though he'll be good to go moving forward, his contributions on the offensive end are likely to be lacking while all of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Jerami Grant and Jusuf Nurkic are healthy and serving as higher-priority options. Hart should at least remain a strong contributor in the rebounds category, even if his production is lacking in other areas.