Hart (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Hawks, Trail Blazers reporter Sean Highkin reports.
Hart did not play Saturday against the Raptors, but coach Chauncey Billups said the wing was able to participate in parts of practice Sunday. Expect the Blazers to wait until closer to Monday night's contest to issue a definitive update on Hart's status.
