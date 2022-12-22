Hart (ankle) will play Wednesday against Oklahoma City.
Hart continues to grace the injury report of late, but he hasn't missed any time since the first game of the month. All indications are that he'll once again be cleared for his usual role of roughly 30-to-35 minutes on the wing.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Deemed probable Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Posts well-rounded stat line Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Available Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Probable for Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Shoots with efficiency•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Active Saturday•