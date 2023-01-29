Hart (hamstring) will not play in Saturday's game against Toronto, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Hart exited Wednesday's game in the first quarter with right hamstring soreness and will be held out of Saturday's tilt. Nassir Little will start in his place while Keon Johnson could also see more action. Hart's next chance to play will come Monday against Atlanta.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Considered questionable•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Early exit Wendesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Ends recent slide in production•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Offensive struggles continue•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Trail Blazers' Josh Hart: Two assists shy of triple-double•