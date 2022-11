Hart closed with 17 points (7-9 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, two assists and two steals across 40 minutes during Monday's 119-111 loss to Milwaukee.

Hart finished one rebound shy of recording his first double-double since Nov. 9, having surpassed the double-digit scoring mark in two straight contests. Hart has averaged 9.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.4 steals over 16 games this season.