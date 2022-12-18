Hart produced 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and one assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 107-95 victory over the Rockets.

Hart shot well from the field in this one and secured his second double-double of the month with his best rebounding night since Nov. 25. He got off to a hot start, putting up seven points on 3-for-4 from the field while collecting five rebounds in the first quarter. Hart is now averaging 9.5 points, 8.4 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.4 steals through 28 appearances this year.