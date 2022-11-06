Hart (ankle) is starting Saturday against the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Portland's head coach Chauncey Billups said he's sticking with the same lineup that started against the Grizzlies, so Hart will reclaim his usual spot in the starting five despite the fact he was dealing with a right ankle injury just a few hours before tip-off. He's far from being a scoring threat and that diminishes his fantasy value, but he's a valuable piece for the Blazers due to his elite defensive and rebounding upside. He's pulling down a career-high 8.8 boards per contest.