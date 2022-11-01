Head coach Chauncey Billups indicated Tuesday that Hart (concussion) is progressing well but the team won't know until game day whether he will be available versus the Grizzlies on Wednesday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Hart left last Friday's game versus the Rockets and isn't in the clear to suit up Wednesday despite an extended rest between contests. He will presumably be listed as questionable for Wednesday's tilt and will likely have his status clarified closer to the opening tip. If he can't play, Nassir Little and Justise Winslow are among the candidates who could slot into a starting role.