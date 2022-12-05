Hart (ankle) finished with 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt), 10 rebounds, three assists and three steals across 33 minutes in Sunday's 116-100 win over the Pacers.

Though the return of Damian Lillard (calf) from a seven-game absence was the main storyline for the Trail Blazers, Hart's return from a two-game absence of his own was a welcome development. The third-year wing delivered a productive all-around showing while taking back his spot in the starting five, coming away with his second double-double of 2022-23 while tying his season-high mark in steals.