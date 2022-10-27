Hart had 10 points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists, one block and three steals across 31 minutes during Wednesday's 119-98 loss to the Heat.

Hart is never going to be known for his offensive contributions, and in fact, he's failed to score more than 10 points in each of his last four appearances. His real value lies in what he can provide in other categories, particularly as one of the best rebounding guards in the league. He's pulled down at least six boards in every game this season and is averaging 9.4 rebounds, along with 10.8 points, 4.0 assists and 1.6 steals, per game.